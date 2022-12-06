President Biden travels to Arizona to promote chip production

Industry experts are hopeful new chip factories will help America re-establish its place in the semi-conductor market.
President Biden is headed to Arizona Tuesday to check out a new semiconductor chip...
President Biden is headed to Arizona Tuesday to check out a new semiconductor chip manufacturing plant in Phoenix.(Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is headed to Arizona Tuesday to check out a new semiconductor chip manufacturing plant in Phoenix.

The president’s visit follows his signing major legislation this summer to encourage companies to make more chips here at home.

During his visit to Phoenix Tuesday, the White House says President Biden will check out the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant and tout how his economic plan is leading to a “manufacturing boom.”

The White House says more than 700,000 manufacturing jobs have been created as a direct result of President Biden’s policies.

In the press briefing Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre highlighting how the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will provide billions in incentives to companies to make semiconductor chips in the US.

“This investment will bring new jobs and economic opportunity to Arizona, very important to the people in Arizona. And it’s in large part thanks to the CHIPS and Science Act the president signed into law.”

Karson Elmgren researches data and technology policy at Georgetown University.

He says because the US has fallen behind in the manufacturing of chips, the CHIPS Act and facilities like the one in Arizona will help the US re-establish its place in the market.

“The United States is doing well in the semiconductor industry, economically, but strategically for the kind of to maintain access to semiconductors. That’s why having semiconductor manufacturing in the United States is important today.”

Access to the chips here in the US is a huge deal considering the bulk of them are made in Taiwan which has been threatened by potential Chinese military action.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
A tentative contract agreement has been reached between St. Luke's Hospital and the Minnesota...
MN Nurses Association reaches tentative agreement, strike averted

Latest News

Sen. Warnock wins in Georgia giving Democrats a majority in the Senate
Warnock victory brings consequences to the U.S. Senate
Congress works to fund government as shutdown looms
Congress works to fund government as shutdown looms
The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota...
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session
The request is for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his campaign...
DOJ subpoenas Wis. election officials as part of Trump investigation
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election gives Democrats more control in the Senate.
Georgia Senate runoff: What the result means for the nation