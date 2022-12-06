MNA reaches tentative agreement with hospitals

The Minnesota Nurses Association has reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract for 15,000 nurses.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Nurses Association has reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract for 15,000 nurses.

The new deal with hospital executives comes after more than nine months of negotiations.

In the new tentative deal, Twin Cities nurses will receive an 18% pay increase over the three-year period while Twin Ports nurses will see a 17% increase in the same period.

The new contract now needs to be approved by all nurses in the association but if approved, will also include language for hospitals to address staffing levels and will give the nurses a say in how levels are set.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
An iconic bar and grill located in Oronoco just off Highway 52 is moving.
Owners of Tillys ink deal to move to Kasson
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

A tentative contract agreement has been reached between St. Luke's Hospital and the Minnesota...
MN Nurses Association reaches tentative agreement, strike averted
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
The white Minnesota capitol building in St. Paul, Minn.
Minnesota expecting $17.6 billion budget surplus