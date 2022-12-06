MN Nurses Association reaches tentative agreement, strike averted

Twin Cities and Twin Ports, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Nurses Association has reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract for 15,000 nurses.

The new deal with hospital executives comes after more than nine months of negotiations.

In the new tentative deal, Twin Cities nurses will receive an 18% pay increase over the three-year period while Twin Ports nurses will see a 17% increase in the same period.

The new contract now needs to be approved by all nurses in the association but if approved, will also include language for hospitals to address staffing levels and will give the nurses a say in how levels are set.

“This tentative agreement is a historic win for nurses and patients at the bedside,” said Mary C. Turner, RN at North Memorial Hospital and President of the Minnesota Nurses Association. “For years, hospital executives have been pushing nurses out of the profession by under-staffing our units and under-valuing our nurses. This tentative agreement will help to keep nurses at the bedside, where we will keep fighting to oppose the corporate healthcare policies which threaten our hospital systems and the care our patients deserve.”

The contract will also include pay increases for preceptors and charge nurses while also addressing additional safety concerns in the workplace for nurses.

The new tentative agreement has called off the planned strike that was supposed to start on December 11.

