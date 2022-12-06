Midwest Access visits Toppling Goliath

Toppling Goliath, Decorah, Iowa
Toppling Goliath, Decorah, Iowa(Toppling Goliath)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – You can find Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. at 1600 Prosperity Road in Decorah. Clark and Barbara Lewey are the founders. Toppling Goliath Brewing Company began in 2009 and is known for IPAs and barrel-aged stouts.

The beer is now in 30 states and has won numerous awards. In fact, in 2021 it was named U.S. Grand National Champion. Beer Advocate named Toppling Goliath the #2 brewery in the world, and its barrel-aged stout, Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout, has held the title of #1 beer in the world. You can find that list here.

If you would like to visit Toppling Goliath here are the taproom hours:

Mon-Thurs: 11am-9pm

Fri-Sat: 11am-10pm

Sun: 10 am-9 pm

Kitchen open until one hour before closing.

If you would like to reach the taproom, you can call (563) 387-6700.

To keep up to date all things Toppling Goliath, you can follow on Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
An iconic bar and grill located in Oronoco just off Highway 52 is moving.
Owners of Tillys ink deal to move to Kasson
A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.
Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house
NE Iowa coal-fired power plant nears end of long run
NE Iowa coal-fired power plant nears end of long run
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

Minnesota
MacPhail Center for Music works to integrate music at a young age
Rochester and Wabasha
Decorating for the Holidays with 5th Grant Boutique
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase
MAYO HIGHSCHOOL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS
MAYO HIGHSCHOOL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS