Midwest Access visits Toppling Goliath

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – You can find Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. at 1600 Prosperity Road in Decorah. Clark and Barbara Lewey are the founders. Toppling Goliath Brewing Company began in 2009 and is known for IPAs and barrel-aged stouts.

The beer is now in 30 states and has won numerous awards. In fact, in 2021 it was named U.S. Grand National Champion. Beer Advocate named Toppling Goliath the #2 brewery in the world, and its barrel-aged stout, Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout, has held the title of #1 beer in the world. You can find that list here.

If you would like to visit Toppling Goliath here are the taproom hours:

Mon-Thurs: 11am-9pm

Fri-Sat: 11am-10pm

Sun: 10 am-9 pm

Kitchen open until one hour before closing.

If you would like to reach the taproom, you can call (563) 387-6700.

To keep up to date all things Toppling Goliath, you can follow on Facebook here.

