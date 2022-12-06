Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III

Britain's King Charles III attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall...
Britain's King Charles III attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022.(Toby Melville/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault.

Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles (46 kilometers) north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public.

The king has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. He was due to visit several sites in Luton on Tuesday, including a transit station and a Sikh house of worship, a gurdwara.

Last month a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, during a visit to York, northern England. The man was later released on bail.

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, were egged while visiting the northern England city of York. (Source: @NostraPybus via Spectee / TMX)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
A tentative contract agreement has been reached between St. Luke's Hospital and the Minnesota...
MN Nurses Association reaches tentative agreement, strike averted

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil for gun violence victims
Topeka High School Basketball Coach George “Geo” Lyons has started a petition to remove fans...
Basketball coach starts petition to remove fans from select events amid racism allegations
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got earlier tip about Colorado Springs gay bar shooter
General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.
GM to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America