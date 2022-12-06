MacPhail Center for Music works to integrate music at a young age

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – MacPhail Center for Music is the nation’s largest center for music learning and performance and one of Minnesota’s top 10 arts organizations.

Diana Babcock is the director of ‘Sing Play Learn with MacPhail Center for Music.’ She joined Midwest Access on Tuesday.

MacPhail Center for Music started its Learning with Music program 18 years ago in the Twin Cities to empower students with music at a young age.

The program teaches and trains early education educators how to integrate music into everyday activities to enhance early learning potentials and executive functioning skills such as self-control, organization and flexible thinking.

For more information about the Learning with Music program or MacPhail Center for Music, click here.

In a new study at West Chester University in Pennsylvania, MacPhail Center for Music collaborated with Early Childhood Cognition and Emotions Lab to confirm early childhood music interventions in preschools improve children’s learning potential and executive functioning skills, especially those living with economic stressors. While the research results were just recently published this year, the study was conducted over a three-year timeframe before the pandemic to examine how integrating music throughout daily activities promotes self-regulation and supports positive development for children.

Participants of the study included 191 students ages 3 to 5 years old, who faced economic hardship and attended one of four preschools in the Twin Cities that use MacPhail’s Learning with Music program. The study found that the children who received the music program showed greater control in self-regulation versus children who received standard preschool programming.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.