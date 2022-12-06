Local businesses raise more than $60,000 for suicide prevention

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An event from October proved successful as it raised more than $60,0000 to help with suicide prevention.

Haley Comfort Systems hosted its second annual Oktoberfest event back in October. Hundreds of people attended. There was a beanbag tournament, Hammer-Schlagen, live music and food and drinks.

On Tuesday, representatives from Haley, along with its partners, Chip Shots, Purple Goat and Active PT presented a check to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) for $65,756.

The event surpassed last year’s raised amount of $48,000. The money will go toward improving mental health resources and campaigns promoting legislation involving mental health and suicide prevention.

“The thing that I am really excited about is that with this event is that I feel like this is the first step for NAMI and AFSP to really start to collaborate and work together. At the end of the day, we’re on the same team,” NAMI SE MN Executive Director Mathew Bjorngaard said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by dialing 9-8-8.

For more information on NAMI, click here.

For more information on AFSP, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.