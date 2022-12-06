Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer, manager confirms

Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner, died at 71 not long after she was diagnosed with cancer. (CNN, Stage Access, Universal Pictures Content Group)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Television and film star Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer which had only recently been diagnosed, her manager confirmed to several news outlets.

The “Cheers” star died Monday at 71. Her manager Donovan Daughtry told “Today” she had been receiving treatment for colon cancer at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

Alley rose to fame in 1987 when she replaced Shelley Long on the long running sitcom.

The American Cancer Society reports colon cancer, also called colorectal cancer, is the third leading cancer-related death in the United States. More than 52,000 people are expected to die this year.

The society notes that early detection is key to successful treatment.

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
Angela Fogarty, 46
Missing Charles City woman found dead
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Latest News

The naked, badly bruised body of the "Boy in the Box" was found on Feb. 25, 1957, in a wooded...
Police reveal identity of Philly’s slain ‘Boy in the Box’
Rochester, MN
Yum! Saladworks joins Midwest Access
The family of 19-year-old Harry Dunn goes through photos of him. Anne Sacoolas, the wife of US...
US woman who killed UK teen in crash gets suspended sentence
Paul Whelan speaks Thursday from the penal colony where he is being held.
Audio: Whelan expresses disappointment over remaining in Russian prison
The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead...
Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire; body found outside