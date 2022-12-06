Husband prevents wife from choking their 1-year-old with blanket, authorities say

By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a woman is facing charges for an assault involving her own baby.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports 38-year-old Amy Dick knotted a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck early Monday morning inside their home.

According to WXIX, the child’s father walked into the living room and heard his son “gurgling” as the boy struggled to breathe. The 1-year-old was reportedly turning red and foaming at the mouth as Dick pulled the blanket tighter.

Authorities said the boy’s father had to pry his young son away from his wife. After freeing his son, Dick reportedly punched her husband in the face.

The sheriff’s office reports the child’s father yelled for his other kids to help, and they managed to get the 1-year-old out of the living room. The blanket was then removed from the boy’s neck.

When deputies arrived at the home, Dick admitted she tied the blanket around her child’s neck, but she claimed she did not know why she did it, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said the child never lost consciousness and only had minor injuries to his neck.

The sheriff’s office said Dick has a history of mental illness. She is facing charges of endangering children, assault and domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

