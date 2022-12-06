Hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline, study says

A new study indicates hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline and delay dementia.
A new study indicates hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline and delay dementia.(James Musallam / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study indicates that hearing aids may help delay or reduce dementia and cognitive decline.

The findings were published Monday in JAMA Neurology.

Research has shown that hearing loss is an important risk factor for dementia. However, what hasn’t been clear is whether treating hearing loss would help prevent the progression of cognitive decline.

The new study suggests that may indeed be the case.

Researchers analyzed more than 3,000 studies to reach their conclusion.

The review found that people who wore devices to help with hearing loss performed 3% better on cognitive scores in the short term. The use of hearing aids was also associated with a 19% reduction in long-term cognitive decline.

The findings are important because preventing cognitive decline is much easier than trying to reverse it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
A tentative contract agreement has been reached between St. Luke's Hospital and the Minnesota...
MN Nurses Association reaches tentative agreement, strike averted

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil for gun violence victims
Topeka High School Basketball Coach George “Geo” Lyons has started a petition to remove fans...
Basketball coach starts petition to remove fans from select events amid racism allegations
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got earlier tip about Colorado Springs gay bar shooter
General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.
GM to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America