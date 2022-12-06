Excited dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa day care

By KCCI
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST
GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa dog apologized to a local fire department after getting so excited to go to dog camp that she accidentally pulled the fire alarm.

Birdie goes to dog camp at Dogwoods Lodge in Grimes.

“She just arrived for day camp and was just bouncing around and bounced into the fire alarm, pushed it in, pulled it down and that was it,” said Jessica Tapper, owner of Dogwoods Lodge.

Video from Dogwoods Lodge’s security camera shows the moment Birdie jumped up excitedly, but accidentally hitting the alarm, which prompted a visit from firefighters.

Staff with Dogwoods Lodge in Grimes posted an image on Facebook showing Birdie with a sign around her neck saying, “I’m sorry I pulled the fire alarm today.”

Tapper says she isn’t so sure Birdie is really sorry for what she did.

“She didn’t seem to care at all. The other dogs were freaking out,” Tapper said.

Firefighters say they have forgiven Birdie for the mishap.

Birdie’s owners said they thought it was pretty funny, and they’re glad Birdie is allowed back at dog camp to play around.

