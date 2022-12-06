Decorating for the Holidays with 5th Grant Boutique

Rochester and Wabasha
Rochester and Wabasha(5th Grant Boutique)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Anne Meurer with 5th Grant Boutique joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share some holiday decor ideas. She and her husband are owners of the store.

5th Grant Boutique is located in Rochester and Wabasha. It began in Wabasha in 2017. The name of the store came from the road it started on. In Wabasha, more than 30 local vendors showcase their homemade products.

In 2018, 5th Grant Boutique opened a permanent spot in the Apache Mall.

Follow on their website here.

You can follow on Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
An iconic bar and grill located in Oronoco just off Highway 52 is moving.
Owners of Tillys ink deal to move to Kasson
A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.
Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house
NE Iowa coal-fired power plant nears end of long run
NE Iowa coal-fired power plant nears end of long run
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

Minnesota
MacPhail Center for Music works to integrate music at a young age
Toppling Goliath, Decorah, Iowa
Midwest Access visits Toppling Goliath
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase
MAYO HIGHSCHOOL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS
MAYO HIGHSCHOOL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS