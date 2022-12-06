Couple in their 70s meet, get engaged and tie the knot at the grocery store

Two people in their 70s met at an Arizona grocery store and ended up getting engaged and married there, too. (Source: KPNX, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By Adriana Loya
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST
PHOENIX (KPNX/Gray News) – Two people in their 70s met at an Arizona grocery store and ended up getting engaged and married there, too.

Brenda Deldago was looking for Miracle Whip at the grocery store in August 2021 when a man approached her on aisle eight.

Dennis Deldago sparked a 30-minute conversation by talking about their masks, and the rest is history.

“A few minutes we were blocking the aisle. We went around the corner, and we finally exchanged phone numbers,” Brenda Deldago said.

A week and a half later, Dennis Deldago said he went to church with her.

Within months, the pair grew closer – bonding and helping each other heal after the loss of their significant others.

Nine months after meeting on aisle eight at the Casa Grande Fry’s, Brenda and Dennis Deldago got engaged in the same spot.

Then, on Nov. 19, at the same spot, between the lunch meat section and the condiment shelves, the couple tied the knot.

The bride wore a royal blue dress, while the groom sported a sharply creased button-up.

The newlyweds said the store’s staff went above and beyond for their special day, even getting them custom floral arrangements.

The wedding venue was Brenda Deldago’s idea, admitting it may be silly to say “I do” in a grocery aisle.

“I’m 72; he’s 78 now. We don’t have that many more years to do something dumb and stupid,” she said.

“You never know when you’re going to walk down the condiment aisle and meet someone,” Dennis Deldago said.

