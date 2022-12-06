Cool, dry midweek; snow chances increase just before the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Clouds are clearing out across the area today in the wake of the weak disturbance that brought light snow showers and flurries to north Iowa earlier today. Expect increasing sunshine today with high temperatures in the low to mid-30s which is right around the seasonal average for early December. Winds from the south will remain light, keeping wind chill impact to a minimum.

We'll have sunshine with light winds this afternoon. Temps will fall from the 30s today to the 20s this evening. (KTTC)

Temperatures will once again fall into the seasonably chilly teens overnight under clear skies and with just a hint of a northerly breeze.

Wednesday will be similarly bright and quiet in our area, but a few clouds will drift in for the afternoon as a weak disturbance glides past our area to the north and brings light snow to central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. High temperatures tomorrow will be around 30 degrees with light north winds.

The first of two potential snow storms in the next week will move into the region from the southwest on Thursday, increasing our cloud cover and then bringing snow to the area in the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s Thursday afternoon with a slight northeast breeze.

A storm system will bring snow to the area Thursday night and Friday morning. Light to moderate accumulation is possible. (KTTC)

The European forecast model places the bulk of our area in light to moderate snowfall Thursday night and Friday morning. The American version of this model data looks similar. (KTTC)

Depending on the temperature profile and trajectory of this storm system, we may potentially end up with very light or significant snowfall by mid-morning Friday when things start to die down. We’ll have a few flurries or snow showers and breaks of sunshine in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 30s.

There will be a chance of snow Thursday night into Friday and again Sunday night into Monday and perhaps Tuesday as well. Rain may mix with snow on Monday, possibly reducing snowfall potential for that day. (KTTC)

After a bright and quiet Saturday that will feature high temperatures in the mid-30s, another storm system will increase our cloud cover on Sunday and bring a chance for accumulating snow late Sunday night and Monday. A wintry mix is also possible, potentially cutting into any snowfall potential. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s for both days.

We'll have high temps mainly in the 30s over the next week with snow possible on Friday morning and again Monday into Tuesday. (KTTC)

A few leftover snow showers will be possible behind the storm system on Tuesday with increasing sunshine in the middle and latter part of next week as dry air settles into the region. High temperatures will cool from the 30s to the mid and upper 20s during the week.

Temps will be seasonably cool through the weekend before colder, drier air invades late in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.