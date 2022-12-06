Athlete of the Week - Haylie Strum, Stewartville Girls Basketball

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) –

Haylie Strum had no idea what happened.

“I fell on the floor after that layup and then I got up to run back on defense and everyone’s like running out on the floor I’m like what’s going on and then I saw a little poster and I was like oh my gosh,” Haylie Strum said.

What was a normal bucket for the senior was actually her 1,000th career point.

“It was really cool, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, so it was awesome to share that with them.”

Head Coach Ryan Liffrig knew Strum needed 21 points to reach the mark, but Haylie didn’t.

“She didn’t want to change the way she played. I thought it was a cool way to look at it,” Ryan Liffrig said.

Fittingly, she scored 24 points as Stewartville knocked off 3rd ranked Alexandria.

Performances like that are what Strum has made a career of.

“She’s got the heart of a lion. She’s one of the fiercest competitors we’ve ever had, day in and day out. It doesn’t matter how tall, how big they are she’s going to go in and she’s going to find a way,” Liffrig said.

Liffrig saw it in 5th grade when she was just a young cub.

“I was worried cause she was 5 feet tall and right away the other team tried to bury her in the post, and I could remember her fighting across. She wouldn’t be denied, and she stole that pass, I’m like we’re going to have something here.”

Strum says 5th grade her wouldn’t believe it.

“You’re crazy I don’t know. I never thought that I would do that so I’m proud of myself and I’m thankful and grateful for the opportunity to do that,” Strum said.

But she does know this mark is more than just her.

“I love all of them I mean they’re all working hard every single day, they all put in the hard work. I couldn’t have done it without them. I owe it all to them too you know its not just me.”

