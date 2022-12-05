Winona Holiday House Tour returns for first time in years

Winona Holiday House Tour returns
Winona Holiday House Tour returns
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Historical Society’s annual Holiday House Tour finally returned Sunday for the first time since 2018.

The tour consisted of seven historical sites: four houses, two old schools that have been renovated into apartments and Wesley United Methodist Church.

While it was fun for the visitors to see the sites decorated for Christmas, the event was really to appreciate the beautiful architecture Winona has to offer.

“I am most excited about seeing the schools and seeing those places renovated into beautiful homes and just checking out that architecture,” Executive Director Carrie Johnson said.

The tour sites were chosen based off of its history to Winona. Each site had volunteers to check tickets and give a brief history of the site.

“A big thank you to these homeowners that are opening up their homes for the public to see and to the volunteers, we have volunteers staffing these sites, they make it all happen,” Johnson said.

During the tour of Wesley United Methodist, the church bells rang Christmas music.

Tickets were $18 and included a booklet containing the sites history. The tour was self-guided and took place from 3 to 8 p.m.

