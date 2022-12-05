Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured

Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into a Dollar Tree location in Maine.

Police in Ellsworth, Maine said all injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday when an 80-year-old man trying to park in a spot drove into the building.

The driver was not hurt.

The incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency, police said.

Police are investigating if the crash was due to human error or a mechanical malfunction in the pickup truck.

“I heard screaming and hollering, and I went over and looked, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, there’s a truck in here.’ And there was smoke coming in... You know, you see it on videos. You don’t see it for real. But unfortunately, today, we did,” said Evelyn Wehrfritz, Seal Cove resident.

The truck was removed from the store just after 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

