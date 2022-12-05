Staying fit during the holidays with EA Therapeutic Health

Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – EA Therapeutic Health (formerly ExercisAbilities) provides services for rehabilitation, fitness and recreation, and wellness programs.

Melanie Brennan is the CEO of EA Therapeutic Health. She joined Midwest Access Monday with health tips and tricks during the holiday season.

You can learn more about EA Therapeutic Health here.

Location:

2530 N Broadway Ave, Rochester, MN 55906

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.
Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house
NE Iowa coal-fired power plant nears end of long run
NE Iowa coal-fired power plant nears end of long run
An iconic bar and grill located in Oronoco just off Highway 52 is moving.
Owners of Tillys ink deal to move to Kasson
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Gas was marked at $2.99 per gallon Friday at some Madison gas stations.
Local gas prices may start to drop

Latest News

KTTC News Now
Rochester, Minnesota
Holiday drink help with Woody’s Liquor
Smart TV
Home Country Connections joins Midwest Access
Money
Holiday Spending Tips