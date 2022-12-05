Several chances for very light snow this week

By Ted Schmidt
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An atmospheric disturbance will bring some light snow showers for the Minnesota side of the border in the mid and late afternoon today, but little if any accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk northwest breeze that will keep wind chill values in the low 20s.

There will be a chance for very light snow this afternoon and evening. Temps will hover in the...
There will be a chance for very light snow this afternoon and evening. Temps will hover in the low 30s.(KTTC)

The snow will wind down after the evening commute, possibly leaving a few slick patches on area roads and highways. Clouds will clear off later tonight with low temperatures in the teens and light north winds.

Tuesday will be a little brighter and quieter, but a weak disturbance will bring a few isolated snow showers to north Iowa in the afternoon. We’ll have occasional sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the low 30s and light south winds.

A few storm systems will bring snow chances this week, but little if any accumulation is...
A few storm systems will bring snow chances this week, but little if any accumulation is expected overall.(KTTC)

Wednesday looks like the sunniest day of the week, but temperatures will only reach the upper 20s in the afternoon with light north winds.

There will be several chances for light snow this week.
There will be several chances for light snow this week.(KTTC)

A storm system will clip the area to the southeast late Thursday, bringing a chance for light snow in the late evening through Friday morning. A minor coating of snowfall is possible as a result and high temperatures will be in the low 30s.

There will be several chances for very light snow this week. High temps will be seasonably...
There will be several chances for very light snow this week. High temps will be seasonably cold, mainly in the low 30s.(KTTC)

Another storm system will move into the area over the weekend, bringing a chance for light snow or a wintry mixture mainly on Sunday into early Monday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies during the weekend with high temperatures in the low 30s. Minor snowfall accumulation is possible Sunday night.

Temps will be seasonably cold for the next couple of weeks.
Temps will be seasonably cold for the next couple of weeks.(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
A tentative contract agreement has been reached between St. Luke's Hospital and the Minnesota...
MN Nurses Association reaches tentative agreement, strike averted

Latest News

tracking our next weather-maker
Quiet & sunny Wednesday; Next weather-maker arrives Thursday
Sarah's 6pm Tuesday Forecast - 12/6/22
Sarah's 6pm Tuesday Forecast - 12/6/22
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first-half of KTTC News at Noon.
Cool, dry midweek; snow chances increase just before the weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first-half of KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Quiet for the midweek; snow chances increase just before the weekend