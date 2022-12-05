ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An atmospheric disturbance will bring some light snow showers for the Minnesota side of the border in the mid and late afternoon today, but little if any accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk northwest breeze that will keep wind chill values in the low 20s.

There will be a chance for very light snow this afternoon and evening. Temps will hover in the low 30s. (KTTC)

The snow will wind down after the evening commute, possibly leaving a few slick patches on area roads and highways. Clouds will clear off later tonight with low temperatures in the teens and light north winds.

Tuesday will be a little brighter and quieter, but a weak disturbance will bring a few isolated snow showers to north Iowa in the afternoon. We’ll have occasional sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the low 30s and light south winds.

A few storm systems will bring snow chances this week, but little if any accumulation is expected overall. (KTTC)

Wednesday looks like the sunniest day of the week, but temperatures will only reach the upper 20s in the afternoon with light north winds.

There will be several chances for light snow this week. (KTTC)

A storm system will clip the area to the southeast late Thursday, bringing a chance for light snow in the late evening through Friday morning. A minor coating of snowfall is possible as a result and high temperatures will be in the low 30s.

There will be several chances for very light snow this week. High temps will be seasonably cold, mainly in the low 30s. (KTTC)

Another storm system will move into the area over the weekend, bringing a chance for light snow or a wintry mixture mainly on Sunday into early Monday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies during the weekend with high temperatures in the low 30s. Minor snowfall accumulation is possible Sunday night.

Temps will be seasonably cold for the next couple of weeks. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.