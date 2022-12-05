Police: 14-year-old charged with breach of peace after concerning TikTok videos

A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were...
A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were made.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A teen in Connecticut was charged with breaching the peace after concerning TikTok videos were circulated among students.

Police in Fairfield said they were made aware by school officials at Tomlinson Middle School about the videos.

An investigation was conducted and found that the 14-year-old male student who created the videos was not a credible threat.

As a result of the investigation, the teen was charged with breach of peace for the alarm caused by his social media posts.

The 14-year-old was not named because he is a minor.

Fairfield police want to remind parents to have a conversation with their children about social media posts and how potentially threatening posts will be taken seriously and investigated.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
A tentative contract agreement has been reached between St. Luke's Hospital and the Minnesota...
MN Nurses Association reaches tentative agreement, strike averted

Latest News

The request is for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his campaign...
DOJ subpoenas Wis. election officials as part of Trump investigation
Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner, died at 71 not long after she was diagnosed with cancer.
Hollywood Minute: Kirstie Alley remembered with flowers on Hollywood star
Apple's AirTags are Bluetooth locators that attach to and help users find items such as keys,...
Women sue Apple, claiming exes used AirTags to stalk them
San Francisco supervisors have voted to put the brakes on a controversial policy to let police...
San Francisco bans police from using lethal force robots
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election gives Democrats more control in the Senate.
Georgia Senate runoff: What the result means for the nation