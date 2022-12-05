Minnesota Department of Transportation: Reduce Drifting

MnDOT
MnDOT(MnDOT)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week’s snowstorm was accompanied by high wind at times, which can compound the winter driving challenges.

One way MnDOT works to reduce the risk of snow drifting and blowing on the roads is the use of snow fences. It can come in many forms.

Mike Dougherty is the Director of Public Engagement and Communications with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. He joined Midwest Access Monday to share the use of snow fences.

Examples: Permanent snow fences, standing rows of corn or hay bales or living snow fences.

Overall, they all improve safety for motorists and MnDOT will spend less keeping the roads clear in these areas.

For more Minnesota Department of Transportation tips, click here.

