Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible ‘full-court buzzer-beater’

Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot caught on camera last week. (Source: @Djjones1283 / FOB /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSEILLES, Ill. (Gray News) – A middle school student in Illinois is celebrating big after his incredible buzzer-beater at a basketball game.

Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot caught on camera last week.

In a video recorded and posted to Twitter by assistant coach Dakota Jones, Cooper can be seen hurling the basketball from the other end of the court. The ball swishes through the net as the buzzer sounds to end the game.

Prior to the final basket, the scoreboard shows Milton Pope School down by just 1 point with a score of 32-31.

Cooper’s incredible shot won his team the game.

“This is ESPN worthy and these kids deserve it!” Jones wrote alongside the video in a tweet.

Marseilles is located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
A tentative contract agreement has been reached between St. Luke's Hospital and the Minnesota...
MN Nurses Association reaches tentative agreement, strike averted

Latest News

The request is for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his campaign...
DOJ subpoenas Wis. election officials as part of Trump investigation
Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner, died at 71 not long after she was diagnosed with cancer.
Hollywood Minute: Kirstie Alley remembered with flowers on Hollywood star
Apple's AirTags are Bluetooth locators that attach to and help users find items such as keys,...
Women sue Apple, claiming exes used AirTags to stalk them
San Francisco supervisors have voted to put the brakes on a controversial policy to let police...
San Francisco bans police from using lethal force robots
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election gives Democrats more control in the Senate.
Georgia Senate runoff: What the result means for the nation