Iconic restaurant closes its doors

RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – For 40 years “Stumpy’s Restaurant and Bar,” has been known as a community staple but now it’s closing its doors on December 16th which community members say leaves a void in the area.

“Really an icon, you know? Stumpy’s has really held Rushford together,” Rushford resident Mike Smith said.

The closure comes when locals say most of the restaurants in Rushford are shutting down.

“A lot of them are retirement age,” said owner of Stumpy’s Judy Christian. “And it’s time for them to move on. People have owned them for quite a while here and it’s time for them to just change hands.”

Stumpy’s owner says Rushford is losing a little community within a community.

“You meet so many people, and I just love that part of it,” Christian said. “And I’m so grateful for that and that I’m going to miss it, and you just get relationships with everyone in town, you know?”

Stumpy’s has been up for sale for three years and is still looking for a new owner.

