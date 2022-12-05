Ice and snow today; small doses of snow are expected throughout the week

High temps will be in the seasonable low 30s all week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a messy note, at least in much of the local area, as a storm system is bringing icy weather for our Monday. Freezing rain and sleet are creating a travel headache on the Iowa side of the border today as a storm system grazes us to the south. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is likely this morning and a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 11:00 AM.

An icy coating is possible in the morning with light snow showers in the afternoon. High temps will be in the low 30s.(KTTC)
Freezing rain will be possible through much of the morning to the south, while light snow is possible on the Minnesota side of the border in the afternoon.(KTTC)
We'll have high temps in the low 30s in most of the area today.
Another disturbance will bring some light snow showers for the Minnesota side of the border in the mid and late afternoon, but little if any accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk northwest breeze that will keep wind chill values in the low 20s.

The snow will wind down after the evening commute, possibly leaving a few slick patches on area roads and highways. Clouds will clear off later tonight with low temperatures in the teens and light north winds.

Tuesday will be a little brighter and quieter, but a weak disturbance will bring a few isolated snow showers to north Iowa in the afternoon. We’ll have occasional sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the low 30s and light south winds.

High temps will be in the low 30s with very light snow, especially on the Iowa side of the border in the afternoon.(KTTC)

Wednesday looks like the sunniest day of the week, but temperatures will only reach the upper 20s in the afternoon with light north winds.

Little if any snowfall accumulation is expected even though there will be several chances for snow throughout the week.(KTTC)

A storm system will clip the area to the southeast on Thursday, bringing a chance for light snow in the late afternoon and evening. A minor coating of snowfall is possible as a result and high temperatures will be in the low 30s.

High temps will be in the low 30s all week with small doses of light snow possible .(KTTC)

After a bright and seasonably cool Friday, another storm system will move into the area over the weekend, bringing a chance for light snow or a wintry mixture mainly on Sunday into early Monday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies during the weekend with high temperatures in the low 30s. Minor snowfall accumulation is possible Sunday night.

High temps will be in the low 30s and then upper 20s over the next couple of weeks.(KTTC)

