Homestead Arts Farm hosts Christmas on the Farm

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Homestead Arts Farm located in Pine Island held Christmas on the Farm Sunday.

The event gave visitors the opportunity to get Christmas photos with the alpacas by a professional photographer.

Visitors got to enjoy the 32-acre farm along with the decorated gift shop.

Lori and Mark Grimes, owners of Homestead Art Farm, started with only four alpacas in 2019. The farm has since grown to a whopping 24 alpacas. Mark Grimes says they have babies every year.

“It’s a chance for people to interact with the alpacas and just have a good time with some treats here in our store that we have and just enjoy a nice sunny day outside,” Mark Grimes said.

