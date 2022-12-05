Homestead Arts Farm hosts Christmas on the Farm

Homestead Art Farm
Homestead Art Farm(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Homestead Arts Farm located in Pine Island held Christmas on the Farm Sunday.

The event gave visitors the opportunity to get Christmas photos with the alpacas by a professional photographer.

Visitors got to enjoy the 32-acre farm along with the decorated gift shop.

Lori and Mark Grimes, owners of Homestead Art Farm, started with only four alpacas in 2019. The farm has since grown to a whopping 24 alpacas. Mark Grimes says they have babies every year.

“It’s a chance for people to interact with the alpacas and just have a good time with some treats here in our store that we have and just enjoy a nice sunny day outside,” Mark Grimes said.

For more information on the farm, click here.

