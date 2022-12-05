Home Country Connections joins Midwest Access

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) –Home Country Connections is a Cable & Satellite Company out of Austin.

While many families are cutting the cable cords, Home Country Connections is an option to provide domestic & foreign local channels from your country of origin via satellite dish and cable stream for a low equipment cost.

Wade Novak is the owner of this company, and he joined Midwest Access Monday.

More details about Home Country Connections here.

