Home Country Connections joins Midwest Access
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) –Home Country Connections is a Cable & Satellite Company out of Austin.
While many families are cutting the cable cords, Home Country Connections is an option to provide domestic & foreign local channels from your country of origin via satellite dish and cable stream for a low equipment cost.
Wade Novak is the owner of this company, and he joined Midwest Access Monday.
More details about Home Country Connections here.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.