Holidays for Heroes: Red Cross and Bent Paddle come together to support local service members

DULUTH, MN. -- Community members were busy writing special holiday cards for local service members and veterans on Sunday.

“Anything we can do to bring a little cheer to whether it’s an active military person or a veteran this time of year, they’ve given a lot and are giving a lot,” Dana Kazel, who was writing Christmas Cards, said.

Bent Paddle Brewing in Duluth joined the American Red Cross’s Holidays for Heroes project in supporting the armed forces on Sunday.

Bringing cheer to those, like Jeff Kazel who served in the U.S. Army, who weren’t able to make it home for the holidays.

“Normally when you’re deployed, you focused on getting the job done,” Director for Service the Armed Forces and International Services, Jeff Kazel, said. “A lot of the time you could be on a shift that’s 20 hours, sleep for four hours, and then you’re right back on a shift again, but it’s during the down times when you start thinking about home and family and friends and the holidays.”

Thousands of cards of appreciation to those who serve our country have been collected already this year.

“We just gave 1,000 cards to the 148th Fighter Wing where the commander was delivering them to his airmen coming on the base Saturday morning. So fun things like that, but it’s also nice for the community to do something for the service members themselves,” Jeff Kazel said.

A yearly tradition that brings comfort to those who aren’t able to spend the holidays with their families.

“Even if it’s 20 seconds in a day I just hope they know people are thinking about them, and are appreciating them, and wishing them a happy holiday and all the best in the coming year,” Dana Kazel said.

