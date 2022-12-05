Holiday drink help with Woody’s Liquor
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can find Woody’s Liquor at 316 Elton Hills Dr NW. Bob Schmidt is the owner, and he joined Midwest Access Monday with some holiday drink tips.
Here are his best choices for drinks at a holiday party.
Wines
Burgans Albarino Wine - White
La Cuadrilia Red - Stolpman Vineyards, CA
Leah Jorgenson Malbec, Oregon
Cocktails:
The Grinch
1.5oz Midori melon Liquor
1oz Gruven Potato Vodka
Lemon Lime soda
Top with Cherry (Grinch Heart)
Serve in Sugar rimmed glass
Pooches & Palomas “The Boxer” - A Spiced Christmas Cranberry Mixer SEASONAL made locally by Dani White
Cranberry, cinnamon, clove, cardamom, orange, ginger, sugar, honey, water
Christmas Cran - 1.5oz Woody’s Gin, 3oz Boxer Mix, ice, top with ginger ale, garnish with cinnamon stick
Christmas Old Fashioned - 2oz 1776 Rye whiskey, .75oz (or to taste) Boxer Mix. Garnish with Rosemary Spring
Christmas Martini
1oz Gruven Vodka
1oz Cranberry juice cocktail
1/2oz lemon juice
1tsp Maple Syrup
Garnish with cranberries & rosemary sprig
Peppermint Black Russian
2oz Gruven Vodka
1oz Kahlua
Rumplemintz Peppermint Schnapps
Put some Rumplemintz in glass and swirl.
Drink
Cover lip of glass with crushed Peppermint
Add Ice and ingredients
Garnish with candy cane
