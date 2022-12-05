Holiday drink help with Woody’s Liquor

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can find Woody’s Liquor at 316 Elton Hills Dr NW. Bob Schmidt is the owner, and he joined Midwest Access Monday with some holiday drink tips.

Here are his best choices for drinks at a holiday party.

Wines

Burgans Albarino Wine - White

La Cuadrilia Red - Stolpman Vineyards, CA

Leah Jorgenson Malbec, Oregon

Cocktails:

The Grinch

1.5oz Midori melon Liquor

1oz Gruven Potato Vodka

Lemon Lime soda

Top with Cherry (Grinch Heart)

Serve in Sugar rimmed glass

Pooches & Palomas “The Boxer” - A Spiced Christmas Cranberry Mixer SEASONAL made locally by Dani White

Cranberry, cinnamon, clove, cardamom, orange, ginger, sugar, honey, water

Christmas Cran - 1.5oz Woody’s Gin, 3oz Boxer Mix, ice, top with ginger ale, garnish with cinnamon stick

Christmas Old Fashioned - 2oz 1776 Rye whiskey, .75oz (or to taste) Boxer Mix. Garnish with Rosemary Spring

Christmas Martini

1oz Gruven Vodka

1oz Cranberry juice cocktail

1/2oz lemon juice

1tsp Maple Syrup

Garnish with cranberries & rosemary sprig

Peppermint Black Russian

2oz Gruven Vodka

1oz Kahlua

Rumplemintz Peppermint Schnapps

Put some Rumplemintz in glass and swirl.

Drink

Cover lip of glass with crushed Peppermint

Add Ice and ingredients

Garnish with candy cane

