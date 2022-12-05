‘Goblin Mode’ chosen as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022

Goblin Mode was selected as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022.
Goblin Mode was selected as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022.(Twitter/@OxUniPress)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you embraced a bit of lethargy during the pandemic, you’re not alone.

In fact, that behavior has become such a phenomenon, it has inspired the Oxford Word of the Year for 2022: “Goblin Mode.”

Oxford University Press says “Goblin Mode” is when you’re “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

The word more or less means the opposite of trying to better yourself.

This is the first time the Oxford Word of the Year was chosen by the public.

Goblin Mode beat out its two competitors “Metaverse” and the hashtag “I Stand With.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
A tentative contract agreement has been reached between St. Luke's Hospital and the Minnesota...
MN Nurses Association reaches tentative agreement, strike averted

Latest News

The request is for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his campaign...
DOJ subpoenas Wis. election officials as part of Trump investigation
Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner, died at 71 not long after she was diagnosed with cancer.
Hollywood Minute: Kirstie Alley remembered with flowers on Hollywood star
Apple's AirTags are Bluetooth locators that attach to and help users find items such as keys,...
Women sue Apple, claiming exes used AirTags to stalk them
San Francisco supervisors have voted to put the brakes on a controversial policy to let police...
San Francisco bans police from using lethal force robots
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election gives Democrats more control in the Senate.
Georgia Senate runoff: What the result means for the nation