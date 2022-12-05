FDA: Frozen raspberries recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination

The FDA is alerting consumers to a recall of more than a thousand cases of James Farm frozen raspberries.
The FDA is alerting consumers to a recall of more than a thousand cases of James Farm frozen raspberries.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST
(Gray News) - A company has issued a voluntary recall of frozen raspberries due to a potential Hepatitis A contamination.

The company Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries.

According to the recall, FDA testing indicated the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code - 22-165. The UPC code is found on the top of the carton with the lot code on the bottom of the carton.

The recalled frozen raspberries were exclusively sold through Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The products have been removed from store shelves.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus. At this time, there have been no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions related to the affected products.

No other retail packages of frozen raspberry products are included in this voluntary recall.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should not consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Persons who may have consumed the affected raspberries should consult with their health care professional or local health department.

