FBI investigating after bomb threat made at restaurant hosting drag brunch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Federal authorities are involved in the investigation into a bomb threat called into a restaurant in South Carolina which was hosting a drag event.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the Mr. Fish location on Sunday after the threats were reported.

“Right now, a lot of people are angry,” said a performer at the event, who did not want to be identified. “As much as I want to be strong about it and not let hate win, it kind of wants me to rethink a little bit. I’ve been doing this for over 30 years. A lot of raw emotions right now.”

After authorities evacuated the restaurant to search for explosives, they said nothing was found.

A Facebook post from Mr. Fish shows that the restaurant was hosting a “Drag Me to Brunch” event early Sunday afternoon. It isn’t clear if the threat was directly related to the event.

Officials said an investigation is now underway to determine the source of the hoax, with the involvement of the FBI.

WMBF has reached out to the FBI for comment on the situation, but have not received information yet.

Terry Livingston, the founder of Grand Strand Pride, said the community is in shock over what happened because they had a similar incident five years ago.

“Is just really sad for me and breaks my heart that people are targeting businesses in the area,” he said.

Livingston says they’re working to create a new law to reduce hate crimes in the state, so everyone in the community can feel safe.

“South Carolina is one of two states that does not have a hate crime law. It is way pass time for us to pass that law with different sentences for targeting different individuals,” he said.

The owners of Mr. Fish restaurant said, for the time being, there will be no drag queen shows.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

