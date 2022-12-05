Bob McGrath, original ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dies at 90

Sesame Workshop is mourning the loss of original cast member Bob McGrath, who passed away Sunday.
Sesame Workshop is mourning the loss of original cast member Bob McGrath, who passed away Sunday.(Josh Hallett / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Bob McGrath, an original cast member of Sesame Street has died. McGrath was 90 years old.

McGrath’s family announced his passing on Facebook Sunday, saying he died “peacefully at home, surrounded by family.”

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the hit children’s television show, posted a tribute on Twitter mourning McGrath’s passing. The workshop said McGrath worked with Sesame Street for over 50 years.

The workshop also said, “A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world... whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts.”

