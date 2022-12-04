Sunny skies and warmer temperatures Sunday; Periodic snow chances throughout the new week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The cold front that moved through late Friday evening packed a punch and high temperatures across the region Saturday were only in the teens and 20s.

Yesterday's High Temperatures (KTTC)

Today will be a bit warmer and the sunny skies from yesterday will stick around. High temperatures across the region will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds today will be from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Low temperatures across the region tonight will be spread throughout the 20s. Skies will gradually cloud up overnight and there is a chance for isolated snow showers late tonight into early Monday morning. Winds will be from the southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Isolated snow showers that move into the region late tonight will stick around through the morning hours Monday before moving off to the southeast. There should be little to no accumulation from these snow showers and minimal impacts, however, err on the side of caution during the morning commute tomorrow. High temperatures across the region will be in the 20s and 30s to start out the new work week. Even after the snow showers move out of the region, skies will remain mainly cloudy through the day. Winds tomorrow will be from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Here’s a look at forecasted accumulation amounts through tomorrow evening. Accumulations will be minimal, under a half-inch throughout the area.

Snowfall Forecast (KTTC)

A few more snow chances are possible throughout the week, however, these snow chances are currently looking to have minimal accumulations and impacts as well. Temperatures through the week will hover around the average for this time of year, with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

