Rain/Snow mix late Sunday continuing through Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tonight, skies will gradually become cloudier as the night progresses with the chance for a rain/snow mix late into early Monday morning. Low temperatures across the region will be in the 20s with winds out of the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

A narrow band of wintry mix is looking to move through the area tomorrow, mainly in the morning. Minimal accumulations and impacts are expected, however, err on the side of caution when heading to work or school tomorrow morning. High temperatures Monday will be in the 20s and 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the north between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

As previously mentioned, snowfall is looking to be minimal with accumulation along and south of I-90. Accumulation amounts should remain below half an inch.

Snowfall Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures through the week will hover around the average for this time of year, with highs in the 20s and 30s. There will also be some more periodic snow chances, but for now, they are looking to have minimal impacts and little accumulation.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.