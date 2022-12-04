Owners of Tillys ink deal to move to Kasson

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An iconic bar and grill located in Oronoco just off Highway 52 is moving. The owners of Tillys inked a deal in Kasson on Friday to move into the former Misplaced Magnolia right on Main Street.

The purchase of the building brings the owners back to their hometown. They say they will be adding new menu items while keeping the traditional favorites. The big change will be the name. It will be called Tammy’s Place. Tillys will say open until the end of the year then all efforts will go into renovations in Kasson.

“They closed on the building. They have filed for a bar to go inside the building. They are checking into getting a liquor license. They are excited to come. They said they hope to open in February or March of 2023,” said Kasson City Councilman Dan Eggler.

They hope to hire 4 full time and 20 part time employees.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.