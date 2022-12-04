Messiah Sing-In returns after three years

Messiah Sing-In Returns
Messiah Sing-In Returns(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winona, Minn. (KTTC) – For nearly 30 years, the Messiah Sing-In has been the unofficial start of Winona’s Christmas Season.

The Sing-In took a three-year hiatus but Central Lutheran Church in Winona is excited to host the event once again.

The event was held Saturday at 7 p.m. and was free to the public. While the event was free, Central was still taking donations for the Winona Warming Center.

“I’m looking forward to the fact that it’s back,” Director of Worship Music Eric Heukeshoven said. “I’ve had people calling me all day asking if it’s happening and I said yes, it’s happening. And it’s free, and I said yes, it’s free. Just come as you can.”

The performance by orchestra, choir, and soloist also features local musicians along with the renown North Star Boys’ Choir from Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Members of the audience were invited to join in for the singing of the Messiah.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Rochester Police investigating two found dead in SE Rochester
A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.
Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house
Mayo Civic Center
First ever Northern Lights Festival to begin in Rochester
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic to ease visitor restrictions
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

Kasson- Mantorville holiday celebration kicks off
Kasson-Mantorville Holiday parade
Rochester "Shop with a Cop" event
Annual Shop with a Cop in Rochester
Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the...
Jonathan the tortoise, world’s oldest land animal, celebrating 190th birthday
Quilting estate sale
Byron church hosts quilting extravaganza in honor of former member