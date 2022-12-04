Messiah Sing-In returns after three years

Winona, Minn. (KTTC) – For nearly 30 years, the Messiah Sing-In has been the unofficial start of Winona’s Christmas Season.

The Sing-In took a three-year hiatus but Central Lutheran Church in Winona is excited to host the event once again.

The event was held Saturday at 7 p.m. and was free to the public. While the event was free, Central was still taking donations for the Winona Warming Center.

“I’m looking forward to the fact that it’s back,” Director of Worship Music Eric Heukeshoven said. “I’ve had people calling me all day asking if it’s happening and I said yes, it’s happening. And it’s free, and I said yes, it’s free. Just come as you can.”

The performance by orchestra, choir, and soloist also features local musicians along with the renown North Star Boys’ Choir from Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Members of the audience were invited to join in for the singing of the Messiah.

