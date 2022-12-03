Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice

Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her hospital roommate's ventilator.(TAO EDGE via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her hospital roommate’s ventilator.

Authorities said this happened twice because the woman was bothered by the sound it made.

The woman was in jail Thursday on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.

Police and prosecutors said the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman’s ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.

The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, she still requires intensive care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.
Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house
police lights
Rochester Police investigating two found dead in SE Rochester
Mayo Civic Center
First ever Northern Lights Festival to begin in Rochester
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic to ease visitor restrictions
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

An Olde Fashioned Christmas
An Olde Fashioned Christmas
Some area kids got the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping today alongside local law...
RPD holds annual Shop With a Cop
Annual Holiday Parade with Santa
Annual Holiday Parade with Santa
Gas was marked at $2.99 per gallon Friday at some Madison gas stations.
Local gas prices may start to drop
KTTC and Christmas Anonymous to hold Drive-by Toy Drive
KTTC and Christmas Anonymous to hold Drive-by Toy Drive