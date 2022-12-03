Winona County Emergency Response Team arrests one man Friday

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona County Emergency Response Team (WCERT) arrested one man Friday on a probation violation warrant out of Mower County for drug possession and aggravated robbery with a weapon.

Officers directed individuals to exit the residence, everyone complied.

The man arrested was Antoine Davis, 24, of Winona. Davis was taken to the Winona County Jail.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 250 block of Sioux Street.

Due to the serious nature of the incident WCERT used the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle during the search.

During the search authorities seized three firearms, controlled substances and cash.

Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department, Southeast MN Violent Crimes Enforcement Team were also involved in the search.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

