U.S. plans end to mpox public health emergency in January

The federal government plans to end in January the public health emergency it declared earlier this year after an outbreak of mpox left more than 29,000 people across the U.S. infected.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The federal government plans to end in January the public health emergency it declared earlier this year after an outbreak of mpox left more than 29,000 people across the U.S. infected.

Mpox cases have plummeted in recent weeks, with just a handful of new infections being reported every week in the month of November, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the height of the outbreak, over the summer, hundreds of people were being infected weekly.

The virus has primarily spread among men who have sex with infected men. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says the agency “will continue to monitor the case trends closely.”

