Two people killed in crash in Houston County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people died after a crash on Highway 26 in Houston County.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Friday on Highway 26 in Jefferson Township.

Alan Wunnecka, 60, of Brownsville was driving North, while James Adducci, 42, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south and the vehicles collided in the northbound lane.

Wunnecka and Adduci died in the crash and both were not wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Rochester Police investigating two found dead in SE Rochester
A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.
Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house
Mayo Civic Center
First ever Northern Lights Festival to begin in Rochester
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic to ease visitor restrictions

Latest News

The federal government plans to end in January the public health emergency it declared earlier...
U.S. plans end to mpox public health emergency in January
FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok.
FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok
The Christmas spirit was a glow in Owatonna this week.
Lighted Holiday Parade in Owatonna
Sports Extra 12-2 Segment 1
Sports Extra 12-2 Segment 1