Two people killed in crash in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people died after a crash on Highway 26 in Houston County.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Friday on Highway 26 in Jefferson Township.

Alan Wunnecka, 60, of Brownsville was driving North, while James Adducci, 42, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south and the vehicles collided in the northbound lane.

Wunnecka and Adduci died in the crash and both were not wearing seatbelts.

