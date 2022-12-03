Sunny but chilly Saturday; A bit warmer Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The wind that has stuck around the past few days should finally die down today, but here’s a look at yesterday’s peak wind gusts across the region. Mason City recorded a wind gust of 53 miles per hour, while here in Rochester, a 46-mile-per-hour wind gust was recorded.

Yesterday's Peak Winds (KTTC)

Winds today will be calmer, from the west between about 10 and 20 miles per hour. High temperatures won’t be very warm today, only in the teens and 20s across the region for our Saturday, however, it will be sunny.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Wind chills are pretty chilly this morning, and won’t get much better throughout the day. Wind chills aren’t looking to hit above zero until the noon hour, remaining in the single digits until the overnight hours heading into Sunday.

Hourly Wind Chill (KTTC)

Skies will be clear tonight and winds will be from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Low temperatures across the region will be spread throughout the teens.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with high temperatures in the 30s across the region. Sunny skies will stick around for our Sunday and winds will be from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures throughout the upcoming week hover around the average for this time of year in the 20s and 30s. There are a few more light snowfall chances throughout the week as well with some sunshine mixed in.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

If you’re heading out today, make sure to bundle up! -Sawyer

