Sunny but chilly Saturday; A bit warmer Sunday

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The wind that has stuck around the past few days should finally die down today, but here’s a look at yesterday’s peak wind gusts across the region. Mason City recorded a wind gust of 53 miles per hour, while here in Rochester, a 46-mile-per-hour wind gust was recorded.

Yesterday's Peak Winds
Yesterday's Peak Winds(KTTC)

Winds today will be calmer, from the west between about 10 and 20 miles per hour. High temperatures won’t be very warm today, only in the teens and 20s across the region for our Saturday, however, it will be sunny.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Wind chills are pretty chilly this morning, and won’t get much better throughout the day. Wind chills aren’t looking to hit above zero until the noon hour, remaining in the single digits until the overnight hours heading into Sunday.

Hourly Wind Chill
Hourly Wind Chill(KTTC)

Skies will be clear tonight and winds will be from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Low temperatures across the region will be spread throughout the teens.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with high temperatures in the 30s across the region. Sunny skies will stick around for our Sunday and winds will be from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures throughout the upcoming week hover around the average for this time of year in the 20s and 30s. There are a few more light snowfall chances throughout the week as well with some sunshine mixed in.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

If you’re heading out today, make sure to bundle up! -Sawyer

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Rochester Police investigating two found dead in SE Rochester
A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.
Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house
Mayo Civic Center
First ever Northern Lights Festival to begin in Rochester
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic to ease visitor restrictions

Latest News

weekend outlook
Light snow expected this evening; Colder air arrives for Saturday
Sarah's 5pm Friday Forecast 12/2/22
Sarah's 5pm Friday Forecast 12/2/22
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Mild temps today; very windy this evening with rain and snow showers
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Friday Morning Weather