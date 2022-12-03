Sports Extra 12-2

The best in local sports.
Sports Extra 12-2
Sports Extra 12-2(KTTC)
By Mark Poulose and Julian Mitchell
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Segment 1

- Due to MSHSL Television rights rules, we cannot post the first segment in its entirety.

- Chatfield Prep Bowl Postgame sound

- Spring Grove 9-Man Prep Bowl Preview

Segment 2

- 3 PEM vs. 4 Lake City BBB

- 9 Martin County West vs. 1 Hayfield BBB

- Austin vs. John Marshall GBB

- Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. 6 Lourdes GBB

Segment 3

- New Prague vs. 6 Dodge County GH

- RCTC MBB vs. Central Lakes

- RCTC WBB vs. Central Lakes

- Tyler Gunnarson All-America Honors

- KTTC Play of the Week

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

