Sports Extra 12-2

Segment 1

- Due to MSHSL Television rights rules, we cannot post the first segment in its entirety.

- Chatfield Prep Bowl Postgame sound

- Spring Grove 9-Man Prep Bowl Preview

Segment 2

- 3 PEM vs. 4 Lake City BBB

- 9 Martin County West vs. 1 Hayfield BBB

- Austin vs. John Marshall GBB

- Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. 6 Lourdes GBB

Segment 3

- New Prague vs. 6 Dodge County GH

- RCTC MBB vs. Central Lakes

- RCTC WBB vs. Central Lakes

- Tyler Gunnarson All-America Honors

- KTTC Play of the Week

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.