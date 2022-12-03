RPD holds annual Shop With a Cop

Some area kids got the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping today alongside local law...
Some area kids got the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping today alongside local law enforcement.(MGN)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some area kids got the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping today alongside local law enforcement.

Saturday was Rochester Police Department’s 19th annual Shop with a Cop at Walmart North.

Rochester Public Schools and surrounding school districts nominated 65 kids to participate in the event. Each kid was given $110 to buy gifts for themselves and family members.

Officers and kids paired up and went around the store to pick out items on their shopping lists.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol also participated in the event.

Officers say the event helps building budgeting and interpersonal skills.

“What’s amazing to me is a lot of the kids when they’re shopping, the last person they’re thinking about is themselves. They say I want to get a gift for grandma, I want to get a gift for grandpa, I want to get a gift for my friend. They’re given an opportunity to shop and the last thing they usually think about is themselves,” Ryan Manguson RPD.

After their carts were full and their shopping trips were complete, officers and kids got lunch together at Sam’s Club. RPD partnered with a number of sponsors like Walmart, Sam’s Club, Canadian Honker and Affinity Plus Bank to put this event on.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.
Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house
police lights
Rochester Police investigating two found dead in SE Rochester
Mayo Civic Center
First ever Northern Lights Festival to begin in Rochester
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic to ease visitor restrictions
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

An Olde Fashioned Christmas
An Olde Fashioned Christmas
Annual Holiday Parade with Santa
Annual Holiday Parade with Santa
Gas was marked at $2.99 per gallon Friday at some Madison gas stations.
Local gas prices may start to drop
KTTC and Christmas Anonymous to hold Drive-by Toy Drive
KTTC and Christmas Anonymous to hold Drive-by Toy Drive