RPD holds annual Shop With a Cop

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some area kids got the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping today alongside local law enforcement.

Saturday was Rochester Police Department’s 19th annual Shop with a Cop at Walmart North.

Rochester Public Schools and surrounding school districts nominated 65 kids to participate in the event. Each kid was given $110 to buy gifts for themselves and family members.

Officers and kids paired up and went around the store to pick out items on their shopping lists.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol also participated in the event.

Officers say the event helps building budgeting and interpersonal skills.

“What’s amazing to me is a lot of the kids when they’re shopping, the last person they’re thinking about is themselves. They say I want to get a gift for grandma, I want to get a gift for grandpa, I want to get a gift for my friend. They’re given an opportunity to shop and the last thing they usually think about is themselves,” Ryan Manguson RPD.

After their carts were full and their shopping trips were complete, officers and kids got lunch together at Sam’s Club. RPD partnered with a number of sponsors like Walmart, Sam’s Club, Canadian Honker and Affinity Plus Bank to put this event on.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.