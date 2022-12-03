Porch Pirate steals sentimental package, woman says

Porch Pirate steals sentimental package, woman says.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the holiday season here, packages are arriving on stoops across the U.S. However, Zoe Cantu from Rochester has a warning unrelated to Christmas presents.

A porch pirate stole a package that contained Cantus’ late grandmother’s items. Some of the items included sweaters, old letters, and cookbooks.

“My grandmother passed away in June of this past year, we were very close,” Cantu said. “And my aunts had gotten together and divided up belongings between the family members.”

Cantu has gone door to door recruiting her neighbors to help find the porch pirate, even making flyers. She says she really doesn’t care who took the package, she just wants it returned.

“She had sent me the package and it was supposed to arrive here on November 17th,” Cantu said. “I had figured it had just gotten delayed, so I didn’t check into it right away. The package itself had different sweaters that I had asked to have, you know something that had the scent of her home”.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) has reported at least six packages have been stolen this season in Rochester. They say they have patrol officers out when the delivery trucks are out, keeping an eye on the neighborhood and encouraging neighbors to call them if they see something suspicious.

RPD is also not allowing packages to be sent to the station this year, instead encouraging people to keep the package at the carrier to pick it up there or ship it to the store if someone is ordering something expensive and knows they won’t be home.

“If you’re out shoveling your walk and the FedEx truck comes down the street, look out for your neighbors,” said RPD Captain Jeff Stilwell. “Community is a big part to preventing crime, looking out for each other is something we encourage every day.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Rochester Police investigating two found dead in SE Rochester
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Hanna and her husband
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Hanna Jorgenson
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik confirmed he is taking a brief leave of absence for medical...
Mower Co. Sheriff taking leave of absence following complaint
A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.
Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house

Latest News

Mini brains, Darian Leddy reports
Weekend Christmas Events
Weekend Christmas events preview
Mayo Clinic mini brain study
Mayo Clinic study uses “mini brains” to research opioid addiction treatment
Mitchell's Movie Minute-Merry Kissmas