Local gas prices may start to drop

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester continues to have the highest gas prices across the area, mainly due to lack of competition.

Officials at Gas Buddy report many of the surrounding towns are seeing big drops and people should shop around until prices lower.

Places like Hastings are charging about $2.60 and Wabasha for about $2.89 per gallon. Rochester is currently averaging around $3.31 per gallon.

Officials at Gas Buddy say people do have other options.

“If gas stations don’t sell any gas, [it lowers] competition and that’s why it’s on us consumers to send a message saying, hey if you’re going to keep your prices high, we’ll shop elsewhere to spur competition with filling your tanks up,” Patrick De Hann at Gas Buddy said.

De Hann also says to not fill up your tank all the way and to just go halfway for what you need. He believes gas prices statewide should drop well below three dollars by Christmas.

