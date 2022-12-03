Lighted Holiday Parade in Owatonna

The Christmas spirit was a glow in Owatonna this week.
The Christmas spirit was a glow in Owatonna this week.(Owatonna Chamber)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Christmas spirit was a glow in Owatonna this week.

The cities 20th annual Lighted Holiday Parade was held on Cedar Avenue and moved towards Central Park downtown.

This unique parade is the official launch to Hometown Holiday Weekend, which encompasses holiday events starting the Thursday after Thanksgiving.

The parade saw a record number of business and organizations with ninety floats in the parade.

From firetrucks, to floats and bicycles; there are always surprises at this family event.

“The winner of the trophy for the 2022 Owatonna Mainstreet Holiday Lighted Parade was Above and Beyond Abilities. The float was a Star Wars theme,” said Owatonna Chamber President, Brad Meier.

Owatonna High School carolers performed, and cider was passed out freely to all who came.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Rochester Police investigating two found dead in SE Rochester
A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.
Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house
Mayo Civic Center
First ever Northern Lights Festival to begin in Rochester
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic to ease visitor restrictions

Latest News

The federal government plans to end in January the public health emergency it declared earlier...
U.S. plans end to mpox public health emergency in January
FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok.
FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok
Generic police lights
Two people killed in crash in Houston County
Sports Extra 12-2 Segment 1
Sports Extra 12-2 Segment 1