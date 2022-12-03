Lighted Holiday Parade in Owatonna

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Christmas spirit was a glow in Owatonna this week.

The cities 20th annual Lighted Holiday Parade was held on Cedar Avenue and moved towards Central Park downtown.

This unique parade is the official launch to Hometown Holiday Weekend, which encompasses holiday events starting the Thursday after Thanksgiving.

The parade saw a record number of business and organizations with ninety floats in the parade.

From firetrucks, to floats and bicycles; there are always surprises at this family event.

“The winner of the trophy for the 2022 Owatonna Mainstreet Holiday Lighted Parade was Above and Beyond Abilities. The float was a Star Wars theme,” said Owatonna Chamber President, Brad Meier.

Owatonna High School carolers performed, and cider was passed out freely to all who came.

