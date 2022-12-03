Light snow expected this evening; Colder air arrives for Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed some pleasant and mild weather today, but it won’t stick around long as colder air moves in for the start of the weekend. Ahead of an approaching cold front, light snow will move into southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa after 5 pm, reaching Rochester around 6-7 pm, and gradually taper off after 9 pm. Minor accumulations are possible with totals under 1/2″ of snow.

snowfall amounts (KTTC)

Cold Arctic air and strong winds move in on the back side of the cold front. Temperatures will fall overnight, dropping into the single digits. Winds will out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Due to the strong winds, a Wind Advisory will be in place from 6 pm Friday until 3 am Saturday.

wind advisory (KTTC)

A cold and windy day is in store for Saturday as afternoon highs struggle to warm above the upper teens. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Temperatures become more seasonal for Sunday as highs return to the low 30s. Mainly sunny skies are expected on both days.

weekend outlook (KTTC)

Isolated light snow showers are possible Monday morning with minor accumulation. Temperatures remain seasonal in the low 30s on Monday with mainly cloudy skies.

The rest of the week looks to be mainly quiet with widespread sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the 20s. Isolated snow showers are possible Thursday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

