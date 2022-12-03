FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok

FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok.
FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok.

He warned that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government “that doesn’t share our values.”

Wray said the FBI was concerned that the Chinese had the ability to control the app’s recommendation algorithm, “which allows them to manipulate content, and if they want to, to use it for influence operations.” He also asserted that China could use the app to collect data on its users that could be used for traditional espionage operations.

A TikTok spokesperson says it is “on a path to fully satisfy all reasonable U.S. national security concerns.”

