Chilly but quiet tonight; “Warming” a bit Sunday

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday was a very pleasant day across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, minus the wind, but high temperatures across the region were in the upper-30s and low to mid-40s.

Yesterday's High Temperatures
Yesterday's High Temperatures(KTTC)

A strong cold front moved through yesterday evening and the effects are being felt today. Wind chills across the region this morning dipped well below zero with wind chills reaching -20 degrees in Byron. RST recorded a wind chill of -17 degrees...it was definitely a chilly start to Saturday.

Wind Chills This Morning
Wind Chills This Morning(KTTC)

Looking at the change in temperatures over the past 24 hours, it’s safe to say that the cold front that moved through was a strong one with temperatures 20+ degrees cooler than where they were at this time yesterday.

24 Hour Temperature Difference
24 Hour Temperature Difference(KTTC)

Tonight will be chilly once again with low temperatures across the region in the single digits and teens. Winds tonight will be from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour and skies will be clear through the overnight hours.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow, temperatures will be “warmer” in the 30s and 40s across the region. Skies will be sunny once again for our Sunday and winds will be from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

There are a few periodic light snow chances throughout the coming week, however, impacts from these snow chances are looking to be minor. Temperatures through the upcoming week will hover around the average for the time of year, which is 33 degrees.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

