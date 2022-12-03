Byron church hosts quilting extravaganza in honor of former member

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – A Byron church is honoring the life of one of its members though her love for quilting.

East St. Olaf Church hosted Holiday Quilting Extravaganza for Peggy Andreason on Saturday.

Peggy lost her battle with cancer and passed away last Spring. She was an avid quilter and left behind a large collection of not only quilts but also designs, books and more.

Her family donated her entire quilting estate to the church for a sale, and Peggy’s quilting community helped put together the event.

Members helped complete some of the projects Peggy was working on before she passed. Some of the group also donated their quilts and other designs for the sale.

All of the proceed will be donated to a charity of the quilting groups choosing.

“It was sad for us to set all this up, because it was Peggy and there were so many things that she had that she wasn’t able to finish. I finished some of the items for her so we could sell them here. It was very, very sad for us to bring all this out and say, oh, Peggy didn’t get to use this,” Rosemary Schwanke quilting sister said.

Peggy also donated her collection of Nisses or better known as gnomes.

